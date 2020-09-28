Healthy Living With TAU: Anti-cholesterol garden vegetable soup

Help bring your cholesterol down naturally with this vitamin-packed soup!
Ingredients
8 cups (2 litres) water
3 tablespoons (45 ml) vegetable broth or dehydrated MSG-free chicken broth or a mix of both
½ cup(125 ml) pearl barley
1 large onion finely chopped
2 stalks of celery chopped
2 diced carrots
½ cup (125 ml) diced turnip
1 to 1½ cup (250 to 375 ml) chopped cabbage
1 bay leaf
¼ teaspoon(1 ml) thyme
A pinch of cumin
¼ cup (65 ml) oat bran
Pepper as desired
Optional, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) tomato paste
Instructions
- Pour the water in a large pot, put in the broth and the barley. Cover and let simmer for 40 minutes.
- Add all remaining ingredients except for the oat bran in the pot and cook an additional 20 to 25 minutes.
- Add the oat bran and let the hot soup sit for another 5 minutes before serving.
NB: Anti-cholesterol ingredients are the pearl barley and the oat bran
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
All rights reserved
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.