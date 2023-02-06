Healthy Living With TAU: Almond, pea and berry thumbprint cookies

Not only are these healthy, but they have a sweet kick that will have you coming back for more.
Ingredients
1 2/3 cups almond flour
1/3 cup Le Pré rieur yellow pea flour
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 to 4 tbsp plant-based milk
1 tsp almond extract
1/4 cup TAU sugar free jam
Instructions
In two separate bowls, combine the dry ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix to combine. If needed, add plant-based milk until you get a thick pasty consistency.
Scoop 1/2 tbsp of cookie dough per cookie and roll. Then lightly press and form the hole in the center using your thumb.
Fill each thumbprint cookie up to the 3/4 of the hole with TAU sugar free jam.
Bake in a oven preheated to 350°F for 10-15 minutes. Let them cool for a few minutes before enjoying.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
