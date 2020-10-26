Healthy Living With TAU: A very filling vegetable soup

Chock full of good stuff, keep your belly full and your immune system fine-tuned.
Ingredients
6 cups of water (1 ½ L)
3 tbsp of dehydrated vegetable broth (no m.s.g.)
2 cups of vegetable juice
1 onion minced
1 celery branch, minced
1 ½ cups of cabbage, minced
1 cup of turnips, cubed
½ cup of green beans cut in sections
2 carrots, cubed
2 tsp basil
3 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup of green or brown lentils, uncooked
2 tbsp barley
2 tbsp bulgur wheat
¾ cup of cooked legumes (chick peas, Lima beans etc.)
Instructions
- With the exception of the cooked lentils, minced cabbage and bulgur wheat, add all the ingredients to a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add the bulgur wheat and cabbage. Let simmer for another 15 minutes.
- Test the doneness of the cereal grains and add lentils.
- Keep heated and serve Because of its cereal and legume content, this soup provides a complete source of protein.
Lise Guenette, ND.A
