Fitcations: Which Wellness Vacation Is Right For You?

It used to be that a vacation was a chance to "go off the diet," and splurge on everything gluttonous. But, now that we know that diets don't work, most of us are focusing on living a healthy lifestyle. Hence, the rise of wellness vacations, or 'fitcations'. During these departures from everyday life, travelers get a chance to focus on their mental, physical, and spiritual health, leaving them refreshed and rejuvenated upon returning home.
But, with so many new choices, how does one know which type of wellness vacation to choose? Not to worry, we broke it down for you.
Spiritual
If your aura needs adjusting, why not try a meditation and yoga retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains? Located in beautiful, Boone, NC, this option offers hiking, vegetarian meals, and, of course, yoga and meditation. Want to bring your "om" to the next level? Try staying silent at The Silent Stay Retreat in California.
Physical
For a more physical approach, strap on a backpack and go fitpacking. Here you will walk yourself fit alongside beautiful scenery. Or, ifwant to go overseas, try Trek Travel, where you can bike across Spain in "Mother Nature's Gym." And, for the thrill seekers, there's always a whitewater rafting trip, which is sure to get both your blood and your adrenaline pumping.
Emotional
Transformation awaits at the Hippocrates Health Institute, where participants learn to "nourish and heal," their "mind, body, and spirit," over a three-week period in West Palm Beach, Florida. But, if that location doesn't work for you, try searching on retreat finder, a website that offers even more options, including programs for building leadership skills, improving relationships, and fostering creativity.
With so many options available today, you just might never go back to the 'traditional' vacation ever again.
