Sassy Psychologist: A list of helpful resources for your mental health and wellbeing

During a recent Instagram LIVE session with the Sassy Psychologist, we discussed ways to find a psychologist, the difference between a psychologist and a psychiatrist, and we also talked about the different resources that are available. Here are some of the ones we discussed. We will be expanding on this list so check back often.
And TUNE IN every Wednesday afternoon at 12:30pm where we chat live with Anna-Maria Tosco, who has two masters degrees in the field of psychology and has studied and worked coast to coast - her extensive knowledge and witty personality are the perfect ingredients for some honest, entertaining talks about everything related to your mental wellness.
Tel-Aide 514-935-1105
Tel-Jeunes 514-600-1002
Interligne 514-866-0103
Suicide Action Montreal 1-866-277-3553
Montreal Sexual Assault Center 514-933-9007
