It's World Compliment Day - 42% wish to receive compliments more often: study

We surveyed 1,000 Canadians about their compliment-giving habits. On average, 30.9% of Canadians give out two to five compliments per week. On the other hand, 30.6% communicate compliments daily, while 17.1% hand out compliments only once a week. 13.7% share compliments two to three times a month, while 6.5% at once a month. Only 1.2% of respondents don’t give out compliments.
Almost half (43.2%) of those given compliments are skills-based (Ex. “You have a great eye for detail"). 31.7% are appearance-based (Ex. “That’s a nice haircut”), while 16.5% are personality-based (Ex. “I love your optimism”). Only 8.6% are possessions-based compliments (Ex. “I love your shoes”).
We asked our respondents who they compliment most often. The top five categories that receive compliments are partners (31%), friends (27.6%), colleagues (18.8%), family members (18.2%), and strangers (2.8%).
More than three-quarters (82.4%) of Canadians find it easy to give out compliments, but on the contrary, a little over half (54.2%) find it easy to receive compliments.
We asked respondents (on average) how often they receive compliments. 25.2% receive them two to five times a week, while 20.4% only receive them two to three times a month. 20.2% hear them once a week, while 20% receive them once a month. Only 9.4% get them on the daily and 4.9% never receive compliments.
While over half of our respondents (51.9%) find that they receive the right amount of compliments, 42% wish to receive a compliment more often. Only 6.1% wish for fewer compliments.
We also asked our respondents who they would like to receive a compliment from more often. The top five answers were partners (30.8%), friends (19.1%), family members (18%), colleagues (14.5%), and (surprisingly) no one (9.3%).
Of those that receive compliments, 85.7% noticed that compliments have a positive effect on their self-image.
Have you given someone a compliment today?
- JC
