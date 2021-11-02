Healthy Life: World’s #1 anti-food waste app launches in Montreal

Too Good To Go, the #1 anti-food waste app, launched in Montreal last week.
What is Too Good To Go?
· Too Good To Go is a social impact company fighting food waste.
· Too Good To Go’s ambition is to be the leading global player in the fight against food waste. Its mission is a planet with no food waste.
· Too Good To Go helps everyday people fight food waste in their local communities by connecting them to restaurants and grocery stores with surplus meals and ingredients through an app.
· Through the easy-to-use mobile app consumers will purchase surprise bags of food at one-third of the retail cost from local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, stores, and food sellers. Food sellers will help to limit waste and food lovers will get delicious meals and supplies for a fraction of the cost.
The easy to use Too Good To Go mobile app is now available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.
What’s most important about this app is the work it’s doing to help eliminate food waste and empowering Canadians with the chance to do their part.
Canada is a leading contributor to food waste, ranking third in the world in avoidable food waste, ahead of the U.S. and the U.K. 94% of Canadians are motivated to reduce their food waste; they just need the tools to do it… and that’s what Too Good to Go provides!
Additional food waste facts
· More than 50 per cent of all food produced in Canada is wasted.
· This waste equates to 35.5 million tons/year.
· 11.2 million tons are still perfectly edible and avoidable.
· In Montreal, alone, households are responsible for 21% of the city's total food waste in Canada. Restaurants, businesses and grocery stores are responsible for 25%.
· The average Montreal resident produces roughly 464 kilograms of waste each year.
· The amount of food wasted in Canada each year is enough to fill 214 Montreal towers, and enough to feed every Canadian for five months
For more information, visit the Too Good To Go website here.
