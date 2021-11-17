Healthy Life: World Prematurity Day

“A person is a person no matter how small.”
- Dr. Seuss
November 17th is World Prematurity Day. Our blogger, Anna Maria Tosco, otherwise known as the Sassy Psychologist, is a former preemie mom, and she hosted this heartfelt discussion on preemies. She had on Fabiana of the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation as well as two fellow former preemie moms.
Anna Maria writes: "Over the past few months, I have had amazing opportunities talking to local and national media outlets about important and interesting psychological concepts. My ultimate goal is to help in the fight in decreasing stigma and increasing help-seeking.
This month’s topic is one that is near and dear to my heart and I want to thank The Suburban Newspaper for giving us (myself and my fellow preemie moms) this platform to tell our personal stories in the hope that it will help other families blessed with the miracle of a preemie.
Placenta previa caused the preterm birth of my first child, Calliope. She was born at 29 weeks via emergency c-section at Sainte-Justine Hospital and it was unknown if she or I would survive. Due to the brilliance of the Sainte-Justine team, we made it through. Postpartum however, I was left with feelings of excessive worry, dread, and irrational thoughts about death and dying of my child and/or myself. Essentially, I was a clinical psychologist and anxiety specialist who found herself knee-deep in postpartum anxiety.
I’m hoping that this segment, conducted in honour of World Prematurity Day (November 17th) can highlight the brilliant work of health care professionals caring for premature babies and their families and can additionally provide emotional support to the variety of struggles that come with a preterm birth. We were even lucky enough to have the executive director of the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation come on with us for a few minutes to discuss recent developments and setbacks in services for preemie babies and their families."
"The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention."
- Oscar Wilde
