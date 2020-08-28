Healthy Life: Tips that make a healthy muscle

I wish massage was the answer to all but it should really only be a part of a wellness routine. Your lifestyle in between sessions has a lasting effect on all the treatments you receive in order to feel better.
There are about 600 muscles in our body that move us through our daily lives. It is important to keep them strong and happy. With good muscle health comes less pain and injury.
Here are some tips to keep your muscular system fit and help you carry out your daily tasks with more ease!
Weight Train. Don’t think you have to lift heavy to get stronger. Lifting lighter weights may allow you to move through a more full range of motion and reduce the chance of injury. Start small, with about 20-25 reps and build from there.
Stretch. This, when done regularly, will help with flexibility and reduce tension. Try following a YouTube video and search for stretches specific to areas of your discomfort.
Hydrate. Help your body remove waste and lubricate joints by drinking at least eight cups per day.
Diet. Maintain and grow your muscles by eating lean proteins, healthy carbs and tons of leafy greens.
Rest. Just as important as exercising we should calm the mind and body to stimulate our natural healing response. Spending time in nature, meditating, doing your hobbies and massage are all great ways to activate this system.
Above all, our muscles need oxygen to perform and recover.
You might even be holding your breath this second, creating tension in your body.
Let it go, be conscious and breathe!
Julia’s drive to be part of something positive in the world led her to massage therapy in 2009. Zen Chez Vous began after Julia spent a few years travelling. Since then it has evolved from an in-home massage service to a humbled studio in the wonderful Pointe Claire Plaza. At Zen Chez Vous, your therapist will take the time to listen to your specific needs in order to provide the most effective treatment. “We provide quality massage because we care!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.