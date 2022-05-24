Healthy Life: Take part in the MS Walk on May 29th

On May 29th, at the same time and in solidarity, thousands of Quebeckers will once again be participating, IN PERSON, in one of the 18 walks held during the MS Walk event, moving forward together toward a world free of MS.
2022 MS Walk West Island | Marche SP Banlieue Ouest event
Where: Des Sources High School | 2900 Lake St., DDO, door 28 (sports complex)
The walk will be at 10:00am for the 5K walk.
The MS Walk event aims to educate the public about multiple sclerosis while raising funds to help eradicate MS. While those who prefer can attend the virtual version, this year the event will finally be held in person again, “in the flesh and in walking shoes!” On May 29th, MS Walk participants will be gathering from coast to coast to support people affected by MS.
What is Multiple Sclerosis?
MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that can lead to impaired vision, memory and mobility. It is estimated that 1 in 400 people in Canada are living with multiple sclerosis, and 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. MS is the most common neurological disease in young adults in Canada, with 60% of people diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49.
About the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada
The MS Society provides information and support to people affected by MS, advocates for them and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Money raised through MS Walk supports the MS Society’s work to advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, understand and halt disease progression and prevent MS.
For more information about multiple sclerosis or the MS Society, to get involved in our organization or to make a donation to support people affected by MS in Canada, visit mssociety.ca or dial 1-800-268-7582.
- Jennifer Cox
