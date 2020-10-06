Healthy Life: Not comfortable going back to the gym? Try these exercise apps

It's important to get in a great workout, but these days, perhaps the gym is a bit daunting. While exercising at home requires a bit more structure and determination, you can get just as effective a workout. You need routine, a great space to move around, and maybe a little helping hand. Try these exercise apps to keep you on track and extra fit.
kickoff is a great way to track your overall progress. You can get daily certified training via text, live video or through the app itself. You can also custom-build your daily workout as well as meal plans.
If you want some exercise inspiration, virtual training clubs like the Nike Training Club App offers workouts, nutrition advice and expert help, so even if we're restricted to being at home, we don't have to hold back on our health goals.
Fitbit Coach makes it easy to get and stay in shape with dynamic workouts that continually adjust to your feedback, goals, and capabilities, just like a personal trainer.
If you like yoga, then get Down Dog App, with yoga and prenatal yoga, barre, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and quick 7-minute workouts. Now there's no excuse to get in some physical activity.
All-Out Studio features hundreds of on-demand workout classes with certified trainers, new programs that are added every month to help you achieve your goals, and dozens of science-backed fitness styles that target the areas you care about the most.
