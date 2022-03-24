Healthy Life: Montreal diabetes survivor sleeps on top of flagpole to raise money for diabetes research

JDRF Canada, the largest charitable funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D)
research in the country, is publicly launching its largest-ever fundraising campaign, the $100M Campaign to Accelerate. The campaign aims to accelerate the pace of T1D research being done in Canada to help find a cure. Canada discovered insulin and by supporting research, Canada can cure diabetes.
To make history again, five brave Canadians impacted by T1D will live atop a 40-foot flagpole in cities across the country as part of JDRF’s Let’s Make History Again event. They will do this for 100 hours this spring, beginning on April 4, to help raise $15 million to help find a cure for T1D.
The Let’s Make History Again event honours the anniversaries of the discovery of insulin and the first successful injection of insulin - both of which took place in Toronto 100 years ago - while accelerating research to move beyond insulin and find a cure. The event features the Flagpole 100 challenge, which was inspired by Oliver & Bonacini Co-Founder and longtime JDRF supporter, Peter Oliver, who - 32 years ago - lived atop a flagpole until he raised $250,000 for
T1D research after his daughter's diagnosis at the age of six. He attributed the inspiration for the flagpole to the endless balancing act of life and death decisions that those living with T1D face each day, which can feel extremely isolating, similar to being alone atop a flagpole.
“I still remember getting the call when my daughter Vanessa was first diagnosed at the age of 6. We didn’t know a thing about diabetes, but Vanessa thought the ‘di’ in ‘diabetes’ meant you were going to die,” said Peter Oliver in a media release. “That day has stuck with me my whole life. I think of all the families and children that experience that same moment and I strongly believe when there is a cure for diabetes, it will go down as one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind.”
When insulin was discovered 100 years ago in Toronto, Canada, researchers Frederick Banting and Charles Best sold its patent for only $1. It was considered one of Canada’s greatest gifts to the world, however those living with T1D still require insulin to stay alive.
The five Leaders in History will unite atop 40-foot flagpoles in cities across the country for 100 hours to help raise $15 million for JDRF’s $100M Campaign to Accelerate from April 4 until April 8, 2022. The Leaders in History will head atop the flagpoles on April 4 at 11 a.m. local time and the public is welcome to stop by and show their support.
Flagpoles will be located at:
● Toronto-Dominion Centre, 55 King St W, Toronto, ON M5H 3C2
● UHN (Toronto General Hospital), 585 University Ave., Toronto, ON M5G 2C4
● 200 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4
● Calgary City Centre, 215 2 St SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0H7
● Rio Tinto Indoor Courtyard 1160 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal, QC H3B 2S2
Camping in solidarity with our Leaders in History will be our 100 Ambassadors of History families. These families will be camping in their local parks, backyards or even their basements, undertaking the challenge to support JDRF and raise funds to find a cure for T1D.
To get involved and make a lasting impact on the future of T1D research and care, JDRF invites Canadians to become History Makers. You can help JDRF make history again by registering and joining hundreds of people across the country who will be doing their own unique challenge to raising funds and awareness for JDRF. To learn more about getting involved visit canadacuresdiabetes.ca.
