Healthy Life: Massage for world peace

I always say, if the whole world received regular massages there’d be no war…
Obviously, this is a little far fetched BUT if we take a deeper look into massage therapy and how regular treatments can affect our overall health and well-being, then maybe you’d begin to agree with me as well!
Let’s start with that post massage feeling (if you haven't had a massage yet, what are you waiting for?!). You’ll most likely leave your session floaty, like Jello and Zen-like. One of the reasons for this is the increased blood circulation. Good circulation is vital to our health - it brings nutrient enriched blood to our tissues, organs and muscles. It helps with digestion, regulating body temperature, removing waste, improving our immune system, promoting healthier skin... and the list goes on.
With our bodies working better and less colds, we’d be more inclined to spread our contagious smiles. If that doesn't make you happy, let massage boost your mood. By stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, massage lowers cortisol and promotes the production of feel-good hormones!
People who suffer from chronic headaches, depression, fibromyalgia, and anxiety are shown to have lower levels of these feel-good chemicals, and by receiving regular massages, we can encourage the positive vibes and reduce the negative ones.
While these improvements are great, massage can also relieve a sore neck or lower back pain that’s been nagging you for who knows how long! And with less pain in our bodies, maybe we’d walk around looking to do good in our communities.
So, with mentioning these benefits of massage, can’t you see why I believe it could bring world peace?! Or maybe just more chill, relaxed humans doing good for one another!
Julia’s drive to be part of something positive in the world led her to massage therapy in 2009. Zen Chez Vous began after Julia spent a few years travelling. Since then it has evolved from an in-home massage service to a humbled studio in the wonderful Pointe Claire Plaza. At Zen Chez Vous, your therapist will take the time to listen to your specific needs in order to provide the most effective treatment. “We provide quality massage because we care!”
