Healthy Life: “Just Sweat” for a good cause

With the summer rapidly coming to an end, you may be looking for a final family-friendly virtual event to attend. Well, I’ve got you covered! There’s an event happening that will support your health, while also supporting the health of others.
I’m talking about “Just Sweat,” an online fundraiser hosted by Carley’s Angels that’s all about having fun, getting active and giving back!
Carley’s Angels is a Toronto-based foundation that raises funds for Integrative cancer care. This charity, founded in honour of Carley Allison, works tirelessly towards uniting traditional and holistic cancer care in hospitals.
In the last recent years, they’ve funded the “first of its kind” psychosocial oncology fellowship at SickKids. This means that cancer patients and their families have access to programs that address both their social and psychological needs.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Carley’s Angels has been a voice and a supportive community for families dealing with cancer.
In March, they launched “Lift Them Up,” an initiative aimed to support and uplift cancer fighters. People across the globe posted inspirational quotes, humorous photos and positive messages on an online board for the cancer patients to read during the tough period of isolation.
In addition, every other Friday, they feature and share the story of inspiring, brave and strong cancer fighters. And, of course, the #CarleysAngelsFamily floods the comment section with messages of hope and positivity.
Most recently, Carley’s Angels has launched their first ever virtual event! So, you know what that means, Montreal… We can join!
Allow me to explain:
“Just Sweat” is an event taking place on August 22nd where all participants can come together, virtually, while doing an activity of their choice. The only rule is: You must get sweaty!
When you register for the event, you will be mailed a registration kit that will include a sweat activated Carley’s Angels workout shirt. Then, on August 22nd, all you must do is wear the shirt and sweat, sweat, sweat!
There’s even a chance to win prizes if you’re looking for some fun and friendly competition!
If you take “after” photos, and share on them social media or email them to info@carleysangels.ca, you’ll be entered to win one of the following titles:
- Early Bird Sweat-er: If you’re the first person to submit sweaty photos on August 22nd, you can win this title!
- Longest Sweat Sesh: If you sweat for the longest, you will be crowned the winner!
- Most Creative Sweat-er: If you sweat doing a super creative activity, you will have the chance to win this!
The general registration fee is ONLY $20 and includes the sweat activated t-shirt!
If you choose to register for the $45 Platinum package, you will receive a Carley’s Angels stainless steel water bottle along with the shirt!
You may also add “door prize” entries to your cart for a chance to win additional prizes including a $250 Amazon gift card!
Again, all the proceeds will support funding Integrative cancer care projects like Psychosocial Oncology at SickKids Hospital.
In order to get your registration kit on time, be sure to register by August 17th.
So, are you ready to “Just Sweat” for a good cause? Rally your family and friends, form a team, and end the summer in a fun, safe and active way – all while giving back and supporting integrative cancer care!
For more information, or to register, visit carleysangels.ca/just-sweat/
For updates, follow Carley’s Angels on Instagram at @carleysangels or on Facebook at @teamcarley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.