Dominic Simard and Susan Kingston, RHN talk about health. This episode is about digestion and why I feel bloated. We present avenues and ideas to help with that issue. We offer tips to whom might be interested. Thank you for being constructive if you comment cause you know....we have feelings!

Papillon Foods offers over 1,000 bulk products, including dried fruits, snacks, nuts, seeds, grains, spices, sugars, baking, and organic foods – plus a wide selection of baking, cooking and cake decorating items. They also specialize in natural foods, vitamins, supplements, and have a wide selection of health and beauty products. Papillon even has a health practitioner on site Monday through Saturday. They're located in Plaza Pointe Claire (313 Boul St-Jean) and can be reached at (514) 697-5157 or through their website. Follow them on Facebook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.