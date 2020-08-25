Healthy Life: How to stress less during the pandemic: A guide for teens

For the past six months, we have been living with a pandemic and it seems that it will never go away. We have also been living with the anxiety and stress that comes as a result of the virus. The anxiety you feel can be overwhelming, and it can affect your day to day life.
Some Coping Techniques
To help with your nervousness, I will give you some coping techniques you can do to keep your anxiety under control during Covid-19.
- Keep your mind and body happy and healthy.
To do so, you can:
- Stretch or meditate when you wake up in the morning.
- Have a healthy and well-balanced breakfast.
- Make sure you go to bed and wake up at a reasonable hour.
- Try to exercise as often as possible. You do not have to run 10 km or lift heavy weights. You can go for a 15-minute walk or do some yoga.
- Make sure that you are not always on your phone or watching the news. The more you hear about the virus and it is impacts on society, the more scared and anxious you will feel.
2. Take some time to do any activities you enjoy or pick up a new hobby.
Some fun hobbies include:
- Arts and crafts: You can paint, draw, colour, learn photography, etc.
- Learning how to play an instrument: They have online classes to make learning easier.
- Learning another language: I recommend using Duolingo.
- Pick up a book and read: Find a small, cozy, and comfortable area in your house or outside. Some of my favorite books are “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson, “Crush” by Svetlana Chmakova and the Harry Potter Series.
3. Educate yourself about Covid-19.
Learn about the symptoms that you can get, learn about where the testing centers are in your city, and know what to do if you get sick. Do not forget to social distance, wash your hands for 20 seconds, and wear a mask. The more you protect and educate yourself, the more prepared and secure you will feel.
How I've Been Coping - You are not Alone
Some activities that make we unwind and feel less anxious are playing piano and writing. When I play piano, I concentrate on playing and tune out all other distractions. After a while, I forget what I was even anxious about! It is the same thing for writing, I get so focused and then I just forget everything I was worrying about.
During this pandemic, you might feel alone and that no one is there to help, but you are never by yourself. Currently, almost everyone has a cellphone, we are all connected with each other without even knowing. Call, FaceTime, or text a friend. You can tell them how your feeling or just talk to them about whatever comes to your mind. You will feel better knowing that you are not alone and, once again, you will be so focused that everything you were worrying about will slip your mind.
If you are ever feeling stressed and you want to nip it in the bud quickly, I recommend the book “Don’t Stress” by Helaine Becker. Inside, Becker gives tons of techniques and tricks to do that will reduce your stress level.
Some things she suggests are to:
- Stretch
- Breathe
- Make a pros and cons list
- Have a healthy snack
If I ever feel anxious, I open her book and use a one of her techniques and I feel much better.
If you ever feel stressed out or anxious, you should stretch, mediate or pick up a hobby. You can also call a friend, educate, and protect yourself and just disconnect from the news. Take a deep breath, know that you will feel better soon, and know that you have people who love you by your side.
Resource: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html
Ariana Mannetta, 13. In collaboration with BlogAdo, an online program offered by Melissa Migueis, Marjorie Paquette & Connie Rotella. This program’s mission is to share teen voices through writing in hopes of providing comfort to other teens around the world. It's a movement from teens to teens!
To learn more, visit https://blogadomtl.wixsite.com/blogado
