Healthy Life: How cancer helped me stay strong during the COVID pandemic

When we first started to hear whispers of COVID in early 2020, The world was scared. This worldwide pandemic hit and suddenly things like hand sanitizers and masks became a common item to own. germs were the enemy, because germs could potentially give you COVID. Will people survive Covid? It was too early to know at the time. While people raced to stock up on toilet paper and groceries, my family went along with business as usual. You see, there was very little for us to prep for. Sanitizing several times a day, changing our clothes when we come home from school, and being worried about germs were topics that my house has been accustomed to since April 2016.
This is the every day life for a cancer patient. The common cold can kill you. Kissing your kids and not knowing what germs they have can kill you. Before Covid, as soon as we would finish getting groceries my children would get into the car and open their hands. They knew that immediately after going to the store it was time to sanitize our hands. We have a sanitizer in the garage, one in the car, and another one in the kitchen. No one walks in our house without sanitizing or washing their hands. These rules, which we enforced during my chemotherapy are ones that never really left us. During chemotherapy, I started to see the germs on everything - the ATM machine, the carriage at the grocery store, and even my desk at work. It is not uncommon to watch me at work every morning pulling out Lysol wipes and cleaning my desk, the chair handles in the waiting area, and the door knobs to my bathroom and main office. Of course we have a cleaning crew at work, but cleaning with Lysol wipes myself calms my post-chemo neurosis.
While COVID is still a very real threat and I constantly speak to my children about the importance of protecting yourself from this virus, I feel confident in my family's ability to protect themselves. Am I overly confident? Absolutely not. Covid continues to be a huge threat to us all, but I do feel however that cancer has taught us the tools for keeping ourselves safe and keeping the germs out of our family.
Stay safe, stay home, wash your hands, and wear a mask.
Ca va bien aller
xo Joy
