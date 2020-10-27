Papillon Foods offers over 1,000 bulk products, including dried fruits, snacks, nuts, seeds, grains, spices, sugars, baking, and organic foods – plus a wide selection of baking, cooking and cake decorating items. They also specialize in natural foods, vitamins, supplements, and have a wide selection of health and beauty products. Papillon even has a health practitioner on site Monday through Saturday. They're located in Plaza Pointe Claire (313 Boul St-Jean) and can be reached at (514) 697-5157 or through their website. Follow them on Facebook.
Healthy Life: Hidden ways I compromise my immune system
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest Articles
- Quebec ski resorts get the green light with health measures
- Beyond The Pages: Episode 19 -How long can restaurants and other businesses survive.
- Kitchen 73 launches petition to defund OQLF after harassment
- Healthy Life: Hidden ways I compromise my immune system
- Melany Of MList: 4 Potty training tips that will save your sanity
- Seniors & Aging: Matt Del Vecchio: Calling all snowbirds. What to do this winter?
- Legault extends lockdowns until Nov.23rd
- Supermom In Training: 10 Homemade costumes you can make in one night
Most Popular
Articles
- CF announces plans for Fairview Pointe Claire
- Thousands protest Covid restrictions in 300 km drive to Quebec City
- One-stop housing help
- Haunted Montreal presenting a Virtual Hallowe’en Ghost Tour for 2020
- Opéra de Montréal presenting a free webcast of Puccini’s La Boheme
- Restauranteurs respond to the homeless
- Meet the industry experts who can guide you to find the education and job you’re looking for
- Peer support service broadens access to mental health services
- Tax freeze coming
- Dorval Circle closed until end of November
Images
Videos
Commented
- A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million face lift (1)
- Kelley and Eustace will face each other in election LBPSB Chair (1)
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Gaspésie, Quebec (1)
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Yellow and orange and red, oh my! (1)
- Never let a crisis go to waste (1)
- STM consults on 5-year Snowdon attachment centre construction (1)
- Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1)
Online Poll
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.