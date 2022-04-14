Healthy Life: Healthy eating for Happy Holidays

It’s holiday time! With Passover and Easter all falling within the same week, it’s bound to be food and drink-filled days of festivities! For many, holiday time makes it difficult to stick with eating and exercise routines, but it doesn’t mean all your hard work will be tossed out the window! All it takes is a little planning.
- Think ahead. Most of us have been attending the same holiday celebrations for several years now, so we can anticipate what foods will be served- often favorites making an appearance during this time. Think ahead: What dishes are you most looking forward to this year? Once you have your answer, make sure to save room for them.
- Be conscious of nibbling while waiting for the favourites to grace the table. I’ve personally spent countless Seders mindlessly munching on matzah, only to feel so full, I couldn’t enjoy what I had been anticipating for.
- Scan the table. When foods are served, survey the entire table before filling your plate. Once you’ve decided what you want, serve yourself a small portion of each item. If your families are like mine, there will be plenty left to go back for seconds if you’re still hungry. This also applies to dessert!
- Listen to your body and stop eating when you are satisfied. Not when you are full, when you are satisfied.
- Decide how many drinks will be sensible for you to enjoy. Always finish the full glass before accepting a refill. We often refill a drink before the last one finishes, and by the end, we are not quite sure how many drinks we’ve had. Remember to limit yourself as planned to avoid undesirable effects. When we drink, our bodies stop all other non-essential functions because its sole focus is to eliminate the alcohol from our systems. So, if we eat and drink too much at the same time, our body doesn’t properly digest all the food we consumed; leaving us with great discomfort, indigestion, difficulty sleeping and ultimately storing more calories.
- Be mindful of the examples we set for our kids. Drink sensibly and in moderation, they are (always) watching.
- Get moving. It is only normal that we can’t always fit in our regular workouts during the Holidays, and it is totally ok! Go for a walk instead (I checked the forecast… warm sunny days ahead), or hit a climbing gym or the batting cages with the kids, anything that gets you moving!
At the end of the day, holiday time means special time with family and friends. So, embrace it, enjoy the great food, and don’t let any feelings of guilt enter your mind!
Happy Passover and Happy Easter to you and yours!
- Jennifer Abdulezer
