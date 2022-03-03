Healthy Life: Health First Network revolutionizes personal health and wellness through MyHealthyLife DNA testing platform

Health First Network’s innovative MyHealthyLife™ DNA testing and wellness platform is empowering Canadians to make better choices about their health.
The hybrid in-store/online tool, the first of its kind in Canada and available exclusively across Health First Network’s membership of independent health and wellness retailers, uses lifestyle and DNA analysis to educate Canadians on how they can optimize their overall well-being.
MyHealthyLife was developed by Health First Network in tandem with LifeDNA, a world-class genomics technology company. Health First Network is a non-profit organization of retailers who are at the heart of natural health and wellness in communities across Canada. “Canadians are thinking a lot about their health, and their local Health First member store is a hub for education and guidance,” says Davide Viola, CEO of Health First Network.
“MyHealthyLife brings customers a new and more personalized approach to health and wellness. It uses DNA data to curate a collection of unique product and lifestyle recommendations – it’s the future of personalized wellness from the neighbourhood retailer who already knows their customers best.”
Users of the MyHealthyLife platform receive a set of six personalized wellness reports that offer eye-opening insights into the best (and worst) foods, workouts, skincare routines, and overall health and wellness strategies specific to their DNA. Reports uncover the connection between DNA and personality traits such as night owl versus early bird, introversion versus extroversion, risk tolerance, openness to new experiences, and resilience in tough times.
You can buy a testing kit here.
