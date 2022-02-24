According to a media release, Canadian-owned genetics company Health First is now providing genetic testing solutions for the general public from the comfort and convenience of their homes. Health First launched a DNA testing kit called "My Healthy Life" in partnership with DNALabs.
Founded on the belief that good health belongs to everyone, DNALabs uses DNA to determine critical and unique information to improve a person’s wellbeing, from how they will interact with medicine to what nutritional and wellness needs they should be aware of and specific recommendations they can act on.
DNALabs at-home DNA collection kits are priced lower and provide a more user-friendly report compared to its competitors. Additionally, DNALabs testing is carried out in a state-of-the-art clinical molecular genetics laboratory and not in a research facility like other genetic testing companies.
With a simple cheek swab from an at-home DNA collection kit, DNALabs helps people make informed choices, whether they are a consumer taking an empowered approach to their own health, or a healthcare provider that wants to curate the best solution for their clients.
All tests come with a DNA collection kit delivered to the preferred location of individuals. The kit comes with a cheek swab, vial, instructions, a consent form, and a pre-paid return envelope. The swab is mailed back to DNALabs where it is analyzed to provide reports back to the patients and/or their healthcare provider.
You can purchase a kit here.
- Jennifer Cox
