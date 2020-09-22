Healthy Life: Getting back to your old self after cancer

Hello to my readers. The four of you named Muer, kidding.
This isn’t going to be news to you but I need to occupy my mind before I Covid lose it. Haven’t written in a while because I’ve been focused on this post treatment body.
Weight loss after chemo has been hard. Yes I’ve gone up and down on the scale during my life. Truth be told, im a natural pear shape, a Beyoncé body type, bootylicious if you know what I mean. I’ve been reading about steroids, what it does to the body, how long it lasts blah blah but, it’s annoying waiting for my body to let it go. I’m not complaining that the treatment saved me, I just wasn’t expecting to puff up as big as I did doing it. I remember walking past a mirror during treatment, noticing the bubble butt was like a bouncy castle. Jackets wouldn’t meet to zip because my hips were so big. My snow pants were so tight I couldn’t bend in them. Recently, one of my friends was amazed she could see my ankle bones again lol. The back fat is lessening. The 7-month pregnancy bloat in front looks more like four (I used to have a six-pack). As my hair is getting long, some chisel is starting to show on my face again.
I’m very happy to be alive, of course, but it needs to be said that cancer treatment definitely affects every cell and because of this it can take up to two years to feel and look like yourself again. You can’t rush it.
Laura Muer is a native West Islander and single mom, and she's not defined by life’s curve balls.
