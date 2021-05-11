Healthy Life: Eating organic on a budget

Recently, there has been a rise in interest for organic produce as some are trying to live more healthy lifestyles; however, others believe that eating organic is not worth the significantly higher cost.
Luckily, I have found the perfect formula to eating organic on a budget. My biggest tip to stay (almost) clear of pesticides and save money is to become familiar with the Dirty Dozen and the Clean Fifteen. The Dirty Dozen are twelve foods that are most likely have pesticide residue; therefore, they are safest to buy organic. The Clean Fifteen, on the other hand, are the produce that are the most unlikely to have pesticide residue, so eating them non-organic is less harmful. The lists may alter as time goes on, but according to the non-profit organization, Environmental Working Group, the 2019 lists include the following.
The Dirty Dozen: Strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery and potatoes
The Clean Fifteen: Avocados, sweet corn, pineapples, frozen sweet peas, onions, papayas, eggplants, asparagus, kiwis, cabbages, cauliflower, cantaloupes, broccoli, mushrooms, honeydew melons
If you are buying a fruit or vegetable that is not found on one of these lists, you can decide for yourself whether you think they should be bought organic by using these two simple rules:
1. If you eat the skin or the skin is thin, you should buy organic.
2. If you don’t eat the skin and the skin is thick, you can buy non-organic.
These are general tips that may come in handy when you are unsure of which direction to take in the supermarket!
Another approach is to grow your own produce at home in your garden. This can be difficult in Montreal, but we do have some months when the weather permits! Planting crops is enjoyable, cost-efficient and the best way to ensure your fresh fruits and vegetables contain the most enzymes possible!
Next time you’re shopping around for your produce, don’t forget The Dirty Dozen, The Clean Fifteen and the two rules of thumbs to ensure you’re staying healthy without breaking the bank!
-Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
