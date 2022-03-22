Healthy Life: Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in women aged 30-49

Did you know that breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in Quebec between the ages of 30 and 49, and also the leading cause of death from cancer in this very age group? Yet, there is very little prevention that’s done with young women in mind specifically. As it is generally associated with older women, women under the age of 50 often might not feel as concerned about breast cancer, which only exacerbates the issue.
The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) recently launched an awareness campaign called Breast Cancer Isn’t Just for Boomers, which will run until April 24th.
Through this campaign, the Foundation aims to promote mindfulness among young women between the ages of 30 and 49, as well as family doctors, in regards to the risks of developing breast cancer at a young age, encouraging them to become more informed and open up the discussion so that women learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of breast cancer preventively.
Furthermore, screenwriter, author and actress Sarah-Maude Beauchesne, known for her great sensitivity, joins the Foundation as an ambassador for this campaign, in the hope of raising awareness about this facet of women's health.
- Jennifer Cox
