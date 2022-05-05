A special dental hygiene event will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 10am-3pm. It is being hosted by a group of 10 independent dental hygienists along with other volunteers who will provide free oral health treatments to those who need them. The event will be held at the Halte Chaleur Ricochet, part of Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest de l’île (AJOI), at 5100 av. du Château in Pierrefonds.
Pre-registration is required. Call 514-926-4679 for more information.
