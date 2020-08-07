Journaling – the act of opening a notebook, putting your pen on a page and letting your ideas, thoughts, emotions and heart take over!
I absolutely love journaling, and I can confidently say that it has changed my life in the slightest, but most significant ways.
The benefits of journaling are endless, and can apply to anyone of any age, but here are some of the ones that have impacted me the most:
1. Outlet to express your thoughts and feelings
We all have challenging days: Days when we feel like the world is against us, when we feel heavy emotions, when we think there’s nobody on our side … well, a journal becomes that friend. The “friend” we can rant to, express our thoughts to and be vulnerable with.
2. Increase your self-awareness:
At times, my perspective in certain situations can be limited. However, when I slow my life down and sit with my pen and paper, I discover new perspectives and see situations in an alternate light. Journaling helps me become self-aware.
3. Help with decision making:
My journal is filled with pros and cons lists and “should I or should I not” pages. Life is full of choices. We make decisions every single day. That said, when faced with a big decision, my journal is always there for me to brainstorm and helps me make the sound decisions.
4. Celebrate your “wins”:
We all like having a personal cheerleader who can root for us in our life accomplishments – who better to be that for you than yourself? In my journal, I literally celebrate all my successes – no matter how big or small! We need to acknowledge our successes, or else we’ll just mindlessly continue striving for more without ever noticing and appreciating all that we’ve accomplished.
5. Manifest your dream life:
Without getting too spiritual, manifestation is definitely something I believe in. It just makes sense, doesn’t it? If you constantly write about what you want in your future, you’ll always remind yourself of your goals. As a result, you’ll do things every day that’ll bring you closer to your long-term dream life.
6. Track progress and personal growth:
After journaling for several years, or even months, it’s truly amazing to see how far you’ve come. Reading an old journal allows you to see where you were at that time and evaluate how far you’ve come over the years.
7. Document life and preserve memories: I’ve saved the best for last! This was MY ultimate “why” for having started journaling back in 2015, and the thing that keeps me motivated to continue. My journals represent my life story. I have everything written down and documented. This isn’t only fun to read back, but it’s truly amazing to see my personal growth throughout the years. I love to analyze how I thought about a certain issue, how a specific situation affected me and how I perceived things years ago compared to now!
Still don’t believe in the power of journaling? Good!
I don’t want you to take my word for it. I want you to try it out for yourself!
Grab a paper and a pen and get writing. You can free-write or follow a more structured practice by journaling through writing prompts. Whichever you choose, you will feel its benefits if you give it a chance! There’s no doubt that your future self will thank you.
So, go ahead - don't overthink, don't be hard on yourself, don't worry about spelling, grammar or punctuation. DO have fun and write, write, write!
Melissa Migueis is enrolled in Communication Studies at Concordia University. In the near future, she also wishes to pursue a certificate in Holistic Nutrition to merge her passion for media with health and wellness. For daily inspiration & motivation, and for everything "wellness" related, you can follow her at @_livewellwithmel_ on Instagram!
