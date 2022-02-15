Healthy Life: 5 Expert tips to get a good night's sleep

Good quality sleep is so important to our overall health. No one knows this more than Dr. Simona Scurtu, a naturopathic doctor from Toronto who has extensive know-how on sleep habits. "Sleep is essential for survival because it's restorative for the mind and body," she said. "Sleep repairs body and replenishes hormones. It improves learning and memory, and affects our quality of life, outlook on life, and relationships with others. It also helps to enhance the immune system.
Scurtu offered 5 expert tips to get a good night's sleep.
1- Melatonin is the hormone released from the pineal gland that allows us to fall asleep. If people have problems falling asleep, it could be because they are not secreting enough melatonin (too much exposure to blue light at night, or they are going to bed too late). Melatonin is secreted by the brain during certain hours, and if we stay up too late, we may miss that window.
2- If you wake up in the middle of the night it may be because you have too many carbohydrates or sugar at dinner (reducing them may help). Or, you may need more GABA (neurotransmitter inducing relaxation).
3- Taking magnesium before bed can help relax the muscles and induce a state of relaxation.
4- Having a bedtime routine is crucial. Go to bed at the same time every night (no later than 10:30), and wake up at the same time every morning. Dim the lights starting at 8pm and avoid screen time before bed (blue light inhibits melatonin production). An air purifier can help to reduce allergens. You should also have a moderate room temperature during the night and only use the bedroom for sleep and sex (no TV, computer, eating, arguments, etc.).
5- Do deep breathing exercises. It helps to switch the nervous system into parasympathetic mode, which is calming and allows you to relax.
It is recommended that people work with a qualified healthcare provider and do not self-prescribe.
