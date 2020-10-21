Papillon Foods offers over 1,000 bulk products, including dried fruits, snacks, nuts, seeds, grains, spices, sugars, baking, and organic foods – plus a wide selection of baking, cooking and cake decorating items. They also specialize in natural foods, vitamins, supplements, and have a wide selection of health and beauty products. Papillon even has a health practitioner on site Monday through Saturday. They're located in Plaza Pointe Claire (313 Boul St-Jean) and can be reached at (514) 697-5157 or through their website. Follow them on Facebook.
Latest Articles
- Opéra de Montréal presenting a free webcast of Puccini’s La Boheme
- BOMA green buildings awards
- Healthy Life: 3 daily foods that increases my anxiety
- Hampstead mayoral candidate calls for public release of urban planning audit
- A Dorval historical property to undergo $1 million face lift
- West Island Round Up
- Around the Towns
- REM’s 'Alice' Tunnel Borer starts rolling at airport
Most Popular
Articles
- The Great Barrington Declaration opposes lockdowns
- City aggressive in pursuing emissions targets
- We thought you should know: The Great Barrington Cover-up
- CF announces plans for Fairview Pointe Claire
- Winter weather arrives close to home
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: The Great Barrington Declaration and ‘Focused Protection’
- LaSalle soccer making a pitch to get more girls on the pitch
- Avoid Dorval Circle
- A modern genocide that must not be ignored
- Seniors should prepare to order groceries online again, says Brownstein
Images
Videos
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.