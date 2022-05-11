Anna Maria, the Sassy Psychologist, and our writer Jenn sit down with Sonia Kyriacou, a talented and renowned dancer who has graced stages all across Europe and North America. She trained Penelope Cruz and Paul Walker for the famous salsa dance scene at the movie Noel, and directs the San Tropez Dance Center, one of the largest Latin dance schools in Canada, here in Montreal. Find out what she had to say about dance and her mental health wellbeing.
