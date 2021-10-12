Healthy Life: Coconut oil

Coconut oil is probably one of the most amazing health products around. There are actually so many uses for it that every time I think I know them all, I find a new one!
There are literally hundreds of ways to use coconut oil but here are the 8 ways that I use it on a regular basis.
1. Used in baking and cooking instead of butter
2. As a hand and body moisturizer
3. As a hair conditioner
4. In coffee as a creamer
5. As an eye makeup remover
6. A perfect lip balm
7. Soothes mild eczema
8. Energy booster when mixed with raw honey and chia seeds
Just be aware of over processing as it removes many of the health benefits of the oil. Always buy extra virgin coconut oil for optimum health benefits.
As a bonus, mamas who have little ones in diapers... coconut oil makes a fabulous diaper cream that works well with disposable and cloth diapers. Wish I would have known that when my little ones were babies!
Jennifer Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.