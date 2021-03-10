West Island Restaurants Facebook page teams up with local restaurants for Feed Our Future

What began as a local Facebook page to give a boost to local restaurants has grown to a community of 10,000 people, dozens of West Island eateries, and some worthwhile and admirable charitable projects.
The Facebook page West Island Restaurants was launched at the end of December and has become a hub for local restaurants to share their offerings, host contests, and allow users to interact about what they're eating and from where. This week they announced a new initiative, Feed Our Future, where restaurant owners are giving their time and food to prepare 25 meals per day for children at local schools who are not in a position to bring their own lunches from home. They teamed up with Lester B. Pearson School Board for their launch in April.
"The owner of Bistro Nolah is someone I was chatting with, and we were talking about different ways to give back," said one of the founders, Corey Szwarcok, whose company caters events in schools. "I’ve had the privilege of becoming friends with a lot of restaurant owners, and because of my contacts in schools it was easy for me to speak to principals and see if they had a need. And it turned out, there was a much greater need than we thought. Even schools considered to be in more affluent neighbourhoods had a great need. Some of these schools can have as many as 30 kids a day who come to school without lunch." While there is a program within the school board to supply these children with food, accepting the donation from Feed Our Future would free up those funds so that the money can go toward other things.
Szwarcok said the success of the West Island Restaurants page food has been because of many factors. "Food is a universal language - because of the pandemic, food has become one of the few things we can do in terms of entertainment: lets do something fun and order food," he explained. "But what we also discovered was, we built our membership because of the social interaction: we’re being told to stay away from everyone and here’s a platform where there’s a commonality (food) and we can connect with other people. I think that's a huge part of why we’re successful."
The positivity of the page is another reason people are requesting to join daily. "We did it in such a way that it’s not a review group - all we want to do is support and promote restaurants," Szwarcok said. "There are all these others groups where you see a lot of sarcasm and fighting, and we don’t have anything like that. If a restaurant is getting a lot of attention, it’s probably worth trying. We want to keep it as a positive environment."
Another interesting dynamic of the page is the fact that many local restaurant owners are interacting within the group. "They are the ones benefitting the most," he added. "I think that interaction is really cool."
