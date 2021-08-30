Recipe: Zucchini brownies

What kid doesn't love brownies?! And what parent doesn't love some extra veggies? This incredible dessert recipe makes everyone happy!
Ingredients
1 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups shredded zucchini (1 large or 2 small zucchinis)
3-5 tablespoons water
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350. Line 9×13 baking dish with foil and spray with cooking spray.
- Whisk flour, baking powder and salt together.
- Mix sugar, vanilla and oil together. Fold in zucchini. Add to dry ingredients and let sit 3-5 minutes to absorb moisture. You may need to add a little water at this point.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Spread into pan and bake x 20 minutes.
- Allow to cool, sprinkle with icing sugar, cut into squares and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy of Robin Glance Nutrition
