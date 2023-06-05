Recipe: Whiskey Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberries... good! Rhubarb... yum! Whiskey... Ummm... this dessert is just too good to be true.
Ingredients
16-18 mini pie tarts
3/4 pound rhubarb, fresh or frozen
1/2 pound strawberries, fresh or frozen
4 tbsp white sugar
3 tbsp brown sugar
2.5 tbsp cornstarch
Zest of a lemon
Juice of half a lemon
Pinch salt
1/2 tsp teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup of whiskey
Optional 1 egg to brush the pie shells
Serve with whipped cream
Instructions
Preheat your oven to the tart shell instructions.
Let's start by making the filling - Place a pot on medium heat, add the strawberries and rhubarb and cook until it begins to soften.
Add the remainder of the ingredients and stir until all warmed and the fruit is soft. Blend together to have a nice, almost jam-like, filling.
**Cook's Tip** I love a tart tart, but if you are looking for a sweeter version of this, inverse the rhubarb to strawberry to have more strawberry than rhubarb. Also do not add the lemon juice. This will lead to a much sweeter pie rather than a tart pie.
If desired, brush the tart shells with the beaten egg - to get that beautiful color - then place tart shells in the oven and cook according to package directions.
Once the tart shells are cooked but not yet golden on the outside, fill each shell with the jam and bake for an extra 5 minutes, just to set the filling in the pie shell.
Remove and let cool and then top each pie with some whipped cream and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
