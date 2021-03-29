Recipe: Whipped Feta Spread

I first encountered whipped feta at a tapas restaurant in Winnipeg and was instantly obsessed. I immediately went home to learn how to make it, and quickly realized it was as simple as blending feta cheese with some liquid until smooth. I suggest serving it on crostini or Seedy Almond Pulp Crackers (page 192), topped with sliced heirloom tomato and flaky sea salt. For a sweet version, it is excellent topped with chopped pistachios and a drizzle of honey.
Ingredients
4 ounces (115 g) sheep’s or goat’s milk feta cheese
½ cup (125 mL) canned full-fat coconut milk, more as needed
1 teaspoon (5 mL) fresh lemon juice
Crostini or Seedy Almond Pulp Crackers (page 192), to serve
Savoury Toppings
2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced Flaky sea salt, to taste
Sweet Toppings
½ cup (125 mL) chopped pistachios
1 tablespoon (15 mL) raw liquid honey
Instructions
1. In a food processor or a high-speed blender, combine the feta cheese, coconut milk, and lemon juice. Process until smooth, 25 to 30 seconds. Add more coconut milk, as needed, to thin the mixture to your desired consistency.
2. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the savoury or sweet toppings, as desired. Serve with crostini. Store leftover spread in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
* Grain-Free and Keto-Friendly: Serve with Seedy Almond Pulp Crackers instead of crostini.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada
