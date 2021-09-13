Recipe: Vegetarian tortilla soup

A popular soup that is satisfying and healthful, this tortilla soup is also vegetarian!
Ingredients
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 bell peppers, chopped
3 Tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp hot chilli powder (or 1 small jalapeño, seeded and chopped)
1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
1 (14 oz) can corn kernels, drained
1 (19 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 L vegetable broth
Toppings:
1 avocado, diced
Toasted tortilla strips (I slice tortillas and toss them with some oil, garlic powder and chilli powder then bake for 10 minutes. Can also be replaced by tortilla chips)
Grated/ crumbled cheese (cheddar or feta)
Fresh lime juice (optional)
Chopped cilantro
Instructions
– Heat oil in large pot and sauté onion and garlic until fragrant and translucent
– Add cumin and peppers. Stir until tender.
– Add remaining soup ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
– Divide into bowl and top with garnishes. Serve immediately.
Enjoy!
