Recipe: Turmeric Lemon Soup with Ghee-Fried Cashews

When I first met my husband, he made this comforting soup for me, and it won my heart instantly. It has a vibrant yellow colour, lemony fresh flavour, and creamy texture—it’s like happiness in a bowl. We have since adapted the recipe together, making it more nutrient dense. If you do not own a high- speed blender, you can soak the cashews for 15 minutes in hot water, drain them, and then process the soup in a standard blender.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons (45 mL) ghee or Plain Jane Ghee (page 271)
1 medium yellow onion, diced 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
½ head of cauliflower, roughly chopped
1 cup (250 mL) raw cashews
2½ cups (625 mL) seasoned organic vegetable broth, more as needed
½ cup (125 mL) coconut cream, skimmed from 1 can (14 ounces/400 mL) full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight
¼ cup (60 mL) fresh lemon juice
¼ cup (60 mL) nutritional yeast
½ teaspoon (2 mL) ground turmeric
½ teaspoon (2 mL) sea salt
¼ teaspoon (1 mL) chili powder
Ghee-Fried Cashews
1 tablespoon (15 mL) ghee or Plain Jane Ghee (page 271)
¹⁄₃ cup (75 mL) raw cashews
½ teaspoon (2 mL) ground turmeric
Instructions
1. Make the Turmeric Lemon Soup In a large Dutch oven or
a heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid over medium- high heat, melt the ghee. Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes.
2. Add the cauliflower, cashews, vegetable broth, coconut cream, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, turmeric, salt, and chili powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, covered, until the cauliflower is fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
3. Transfer the soup to a high-speed blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Add ½ cup (125 mL) more broth, as needed, to thin the soup to desired consistency.
4. Make the Ghee-Fried Cashews.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the ghee. Add the cashews and turmeric. Stir to combine, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the cashews are golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
5. To serve, divide the soup among bowls. Garnish with Ghee- Fried Cashews and a drizzle of ghee from the pan. Store left- over soup in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
* Vegan: Use virgin coconut oil instead of ghee.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada.
