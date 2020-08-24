Recipe: The easiest Mexican dip you'll ever make

This dip is always a crowd-pleaser. You can make smaller portions in a cast iron skillet, or a larger dip in a rectangular baking dish.
Ingredients:
1 can of refried beans
6 Italian sausages
Shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack
Salsa
Extras:
Sour cream
Sliced jalapenos
Sliced green onions
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Fry the Italian sausages, let cool, and break into crumbly pieces.
- Layer the ingredients in your dish in the following order: thick layer of refried beans, crumbled Italian sausage, shredded cheese and salsa. Bake 45 minutes or until bubbly. Top with dollops of sour cream, jalapenos or green onions. Serve with tortilla chips.
