Recipe: Tacos Al Pastor/Shepherds' Tacos

Like many capital cities, Mexico City is a place where cultures and people collide, and nowhere is this collision more clearly seen than in the city’s food. Tacos al pastor were the result of immigrants arriving from the Middle East in the 1960s, bringing with them lamb shawarma and gyros and, of course, the vertical grill. Once settled, the lamb was swapped for pork and beef, and Mexican spices and chillies, such as achiote and guajillo, were added. Pita breads became corn tortillas and a pineapple was added to the spit so the sweet juice could run down into the meat as it cooked. Tacos al pastor are always served in double tortillas with finely chopped onion and coriander, freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa.
Here's how to make the filling... stay tuned for more recipes on how to make the taco salsa, tortillas, and more.
ACHIOTE PASTE 10 G (⅓ OZ)
DRIED GUAJILLO CHILLI POWDER 3½ TABLESPOONS
TABLE SALT 2 TEASPOONS
WHITE VINEGAR 50 ML (1¾ FL OZ)
BONELESS PORK LEG, CUT INTO 5 MM (¼ IN) THICK SLICES 1 KG (2 LB 3 OZ) BEEF CHEEKS, CUT INTO 5 MM (¼ IN) THICK SLICES 500 G (1 LB 2 OZ)
WHITE ONIONS, THINLY SLICED 2
TORTILLA DOUGH (SEE PAGE 196) 2 x QUANTITIES
PINEAPPLE, PEELED, CORED, THINLY SLICED ¼
LIME WEDGES TO SERVE
TOPPINGS
WHITE ONION, DICED 1
CHOPPED CORIANDER (CILANTRO) LEAVES 25 G (¾ OZ)
SALSA TAQUERA (SEE PAGE 208) 300 ML (10½ FL OZ)
Place the achiote, chilli powder, salt and vinegar in the small bowl of a food processor and process to make a thick marinade.
Place the pork and beef cheek in a large bowl and rub the achiote marinade into the meat. Set aside in the fridge to marinate for at least 3 hours, but preferably overnight.
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
Place the marinated pork and beef in a roasting tin in a single layer and add the onion in between the slices of meat. Cover the tin with foil, then place in the oven and roast for 1 hour. Meanwhile, make your tortillas! Follow the instructions on page 196 to make forty 11 cm (4¼ in) tortillas.
Remove the roasting tin from the oven and discard the foil. Place the pineapple over the pork and beef and return the tin, uncovered, to the oven and roast for a further 30 minutes.
Once the pastor is ready, slice the meat as thinly as you can (like shaved kebab meat) and divide it among 20 double-thickness tortillas.
Top the tacos with the onion, coriander, roasted pineapple and salsa taquera. Serve with lime wedges on the side
