Recipe: Stuffed Mini Peppers

These stuffed peppers might be small, but they pack some mighty big flavour!
Ingredients
1 pack of mini peppers
½ a long zucchini
½ medium sized onion
1 clove garlic
2 tbsp butter
2 sausages-- I used Italian
½ - ¾ cup tomato sauce of your choosing
2 tbsp grated parmesan
Salt and pepper
Grated smoked gouda cheese
Instructions:
- Slice your peppers in two and remove the stems and seeds.
Make your filling:
- Place a pan on medium heat with your butter
- Chop your onion and zucchini into small pieces and put into your pan.
- Once vegetables begin to soften, remove sausage meat from casings and break it into small bits.
- Once almost cooked, add your garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add your tomato sauce and parmesan and stir.
- Taste and season to your liking.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Fill each pepper with 1-2 tbsp of filling
- Top each pepper with cheese.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
