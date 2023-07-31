Recipe: Strawberry mojito

This might be the perfect summer drink, with a delicate balance of sweet and bitter.
Ingredients
10 big strawberries
1 cup white rum
A bunch of mint leaves, about ½-¾ bunch
3 limes
½ cup sugar
2 cans of carbonated water or flavored carbonated water, I used watermelon lime
Instructions
Chop up your strawberries and limes
In a pitcher (what are we doing in the pitcher?) and toss them in your strawberries and limes with your mint and sugar and muddle till all combined.
Pour in your rum and carbonated water.
Fill your glasses with ice, some strawberries and mint. Pour over and enjoy.
A nice salt or sugar rim is also great with this drink.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
