Recipe: Strawberry Goat Cheese Tarts

Make GREAT use of all those delicious local strawberries with this scrumptious recipe that is the perfect blend of sweet and savoury.
Ingredients
1 package of frozen puff pastry
1 egg
Goat cheese
1 cup strawberries
Handful crushed pistachios
Honey drizzle
Instructions
- Thaw and roll out your puff pastry into rectangles, folding over a little crust at the end
*Cook's tip* for a fast thaw, you can place it in microwave on low, wrap pastry in paper towel and do it 15 seconds each side. This should thaw it out in a pinch.
- Egg wash the pastry and place in the oven as per the directions on the package.
- Remove and break up the middle part that puffed out, this creates great texture.
- Cover in goat cheese and strawberries and place back in the oven for about 5-10 minutes, careful to not overcook the pastry.
- Remove and top it with crushed pistachio and a honey drizzle.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
