Recipe: Shrimp salad

Everyone loves a salad that eats like a meal. Prepare this as a side, or for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

A bag of precooked Nordic shrimp 

2 tbsp mayonnaise 

1 tbsp dijon

Sliced green onion 

Salt & pepper 

1 tsp smoked paprika 

Cucumber 

Pickled onions 

Sesame seeds 

Ciabatta bun 

1 lemon 

Chili garlic hot sauce, optional 

Handful of dill and parsley (about 3 tbsp chopped, total) 

Instructions

Thaw shrimp and squeeze dry and chop.

Mince your dill and parsley, zest one lemon and then juice it combining your mayo, dijon and seasoning. Taste the dressing and adjust to your liking. 

Chop a small cucumber finely, removing the middle seeds before you chop (you just want the crunch). 

Mix the shrimp in your dressing with the cucumber.

Toast your ciabatta loaf and add shrimp salad.

Top with the pickled onions and sesame seeds.

Enjoy with some hot sauce if you'd like. 

My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.

