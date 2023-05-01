Recipe: Shrimp salad

Everyone loves a salad that eats like a meal. Prepare this as a side, or for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
A bag of precooked Nordic shrimp
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp dijon
Sliced green onion
Salt & pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
Cucumber
Pickled onions
Sesame seeds
Ciabatta bun
1 lemon
Chili garlic hot sauce, optional
Handful of dill and parsley (about 3 tbsp chopped, total)
Instructions
Thaw shrimp and squeeze dry and chop.
Mince your dill and parsley, zest one lemon and then juice it combining your mayo, dijon and seasoning. Taste the dressing and adjust to your liking.
Chop a small cucumber finely, removing the middle seeds before you chop (you just want the crunch).
Mix the shrimp in your dressing with the cucumber.
Toast your ciabatta loaf and add shrimp salad.
Top with the pickled onions and sesame seeds.
Enjoy with some hot sauce if you'd like.
