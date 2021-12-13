Recipe: Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread cookies are a classic during the holidays... but they become "next level" with Amarula ganache.
Ingredients
For the Amarula Ganache
1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp. (100 g) Amarula Cream Liqueur
1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp. (100 g) 35% whipping cream
¼ cup + 1 tsp. (100 g) liquid honey
8 oz. (250 g) white chocolate
2/3 cups (150 g) unsalted butter at room temperature
Pinch of salt
For the Shortbread Cookies
4 egg yokes
3/4 cup (158 g) sugar
1/2 tsp. (5 mL) powdered ginger
1/2 tsp. (2.6 g) cinnamon
Zest of 1 orange
1 cup (132 g) all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. (15 g) baking powder
3/4 cup (180 g) salted butter
Instructions
-In a saucepan, warm the Amarula, cream and honey over medium heat until it comes to a boil.
- Pour the very hot liquid over the white chocolate in a mixing bowl, stirring vigorously with a spatula.
- When the mixture becomes homogeneous, add butter and continue to stir until the mixture is smooth.
- Cover with plastic wrap touching the ganache to prevent it from forming a crust. Refrigerate for at least two hours.
- Preheat the oven at 325°F.
- In a stand mixer* with a whisk attachment, beat the eggs, sugar, ginger, cinnamon and orange zest at medium speed to blanch the eggs (for approximately four minutes, until a frothy consistency and pale colour are achieved).
- Replace the whisk with beater or leaf attachment. If you do not have these attachments, use a spatula.
- Add dry ingredients and butter. Beat at medium speed for about three minutes until a smooth consistency is achieved, scraping the edges of the bowl well.
- Put the dough between two sheets of parchment paper and flatten with a rolling pin until it’s approximately one centimetre thick.
- Place the dough in the freezer on a cookie sheet for approx. 20 minutes to make the dough firm.
- Cut circles of about three centimetres with a cookie cutter. Put the circles on a non-stick cookie sheet or on parchment paper. Use the dough scraps to make more cookies by forming it into a ball and repeat process from step 5.
- Put the cookies in the freezer for 10 minutes, then cook in the oven for 12 minutes, or until the edges (but not the centre) start getting golden.
- Let them cool for 30 minutes at room temperature before garnishing.
- Ideally with a pastry bag if not delicately with a spoon, garnish the cookies with the Amarula ganache.
- Optional: finish with chocolate garnish.
AS SHARED BY Mathieu P. Jessery, La Pâtisserie Le Coup Monté, @lecoupmonte, @mathieupj
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
