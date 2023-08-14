Recipe: Scallop ceviche

Whether you serve these at a party or prepare them for yourself, you'll love the fresh flavours in this seafood dish.
Ingredients
6 raw scallops (sushi grade, if possible)
1 red onion
½ jalapeno
1 cup whole strawberries (about 15)
3 limes + 2
2 oranges + 1
1 avocado
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Flaky salt
Corn tortillas
Instructions
Start by slicing your scallops and placing them in a bowl, combined with the freshly squeezed lime and orange juice. Make sure the liquid covers the scallops; this is how you are cooking it. If it does not cover, add some more, balancing the sweet orange and tart lime.
It should be fully cooked in about 30 minutes to an hour. You'll notice the texture and color of the scallops change - it won't be clear, rather more white.
In the meantime, finely chop your onion, jalapeno and strawberries. Slice your avocado and chop the cilantro.
Once the meal is cooked, drain the old citrus and hit it with the your other two limes and orange and mix in your strawberry salsa, leaving your avocado aside. Let it sit for 15 minutes more so the flavors come together.
Place your tortillas in the oven at 450 F so they get nice and crisp like a tostada.
Place three strips of scallop, a tsp of salsa and an avocado slice on the toasted tortilla.
Sprinkle with flaky salt and enjoy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
