Recipe: Satisfying fall soups

There's nothing more comforting in autumn than curling up with a piping hot bowl of soup. These satisfying fall soups eat like a meal.
Mushroom potato chowder (Damn Delicious) is so hearty and so creamy! This is the ultimate bowl of comfort food on a chilly night with mushrooms, potatoes, and thyme.
Head to the international aisle for the ingredients for this traditional Mexican soup: Chicken and Fideo Soup (Country Living).
Revive this classic fall soup, Beefand Barley, sure to become a new family favorite. With hearty chunks of beef and perfectly cooked vegetables, it easily serves as a full meal (Womans Day).
This Roasted Butternut Squash Soup (Ahead Of Thyme) gets some sweetness from the carrots, and it’s got a bite from the cayenne powder. Plus, this soup is super healthy: it's vegan, gluten-free and whole 30 compliant.
