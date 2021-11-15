Recipe: Santamarula

Who knew cranberries, cream liqueur, and basil could come together so beautifully?
Ingredients
3 Tbsp. (45 mL) Amarula Cream Liqueur
1 Tbsp. (15 mL) coffee liquor
3 Tbsp. (45 mL) red cranberry juice
1 oz. 2% or 3.25% milk
4 basil leaves, for garnish
Cranberries, to taste, for garnish
Powdered sugar, to taste, for garnish
Instructions
- Put all the ingredients in a shaker and add ice, filling the shaker to 2/3.
- Shake vigorously for 12 to 15 seconds and filter in a glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with basil, cranberries and powdered sugar.
AS SHARED BY Gabrielle Panaccio, Le Lab Comptoir à cocktails, @barlelab
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
