Recipe: Salted Chocolate Halva Fudge with Tahini Drizzle

Packed with good fats, this delicious freezer fudge is a perfect treat for anyone who loves tahini. Inspired by the flavours of Middle Eastern halva, I’ve used tahini and toasted sesame seeds for a nutty crunch that pairs perfectly with chocolate. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt takes this healthy dessert to the next level. Some brands of tahini are very thick, whereas others are thin. I suggest using thin tahini because you can easily drizzle it on just about anything!
Ingredients
¾ cup (175 mL) ghee or Plain Jane Ghee (page 271)
¾ cup (175 mL) coconut butter or virgin coconut oil
¾ cup (175 mL) tahini, more to serve
¾ cup (175 mL) raw cacao powder
¼ cup (60 mL) pure maple syrup
½ teaspoon (2 mL) sea salt
2 tablespoons (30 mL) sesame seeds
Flaky sea salt, to serve (optional)
Instructions
1. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the ghee and coconut butter. Remove from the heat. Add the tahini, cacao powder, maple syrup, and salt. Whisk to combine.
2. Transfer the mixture to a glass 8-inch (2 L) square baking dish. Cover and place in the freezer for at least 2 hours.
3. Remove from the freezer and let sit for 10 minutes at room temperature to soften.
4. Meanwhile, heat a dry, medium skillet over medium heat. Add the sesame seeds in a single layer. Toast, tossing occa- sionally, until the sesame seeds are fragrant and lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes.
5. To serve, slice the fudge into 16 squares. Drizzle with tahini. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and flaky sea salt, if using. Enjoy immediately. Store the fudge in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.
* Keto-Friendly: Skip the maple syrup or use sugar-free maple syrup from monk fruit sweetener instead.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada
