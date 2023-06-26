Recipe: Salsa Verde

Fresh and vibrant, this is the perfect salsa to make for a poolside get-together.
Ingredients
1 can, 797 ml. tomatillos
2 jalapenos
1 red onion
3 cloves garlic
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
Instructions
Start by boiling your jalapenos, onion and garlic for 15 minutes, or alternatively, char them on the BBQ.
Strain your tomatillos from the can.
Chop your cilantro.
Place all the ingredients in a blender and mix.
Taste and season and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
