Recipe: Rula’s Flip

Toast the holidays with this warm and wonderful cocktail.
Ingredients
3 Tbsp. (45 mL) Amarula Cream Liqueur
1 Tbsp. (15 mL) Olorosso sherry
1 Tbsp. (15 mL) Tores 10 year Brandy
1 egg
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Grated nutmeg, to taste, for garnish
Instructions
- Add all ingredients except nutmeg to shaker. Do a dry hard shake for 15 seconds, then add ice and shake for another 15 seconds or until cocktail is chilled to your liking. Strain into a glass and garnish with nutmeg.
Note From Andrew Whibley: The Rula’s Flip is based on a classic flip recipe. The Brandy and Sherry build upon the caramel and fruit flavors that are present in Amarula. The bitters and nutmeg finish add the spices necessary to round out the cocktail and it pairs perfectly with a homemade oatmeal cookie. The Rula’s Flip is like a more complex eggnog that’s perfect for the holidays!
AS SHARED BY Andrew Whibley, The Cloakroom, @thecloakroombar
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
