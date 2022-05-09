Recipe: Rhubarb Crostini

This crostini is made with the whiskey rhubarb jam from last week.
Ingredients
Rhubarb jam
Goat cheese
Crostini bread
Handful Pistachios
Honey
Instructions
In a mortar and pestle, grind a handful of pistachios.
Spread goat cheese on the bread.
Add a tsp of rhubarb jam to each bread.
Place on the board and sprinkle your ground pistachios all over.
Drizzle honey over the bread.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
